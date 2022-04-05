SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE Coming to Cinemas Worldwide

Starring K-pop's stage-breakers SEVENTEEN, consisting of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE 8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO; director by OH Yoon-dong; released in South Korea and Japan by CJ 4DPlex & CGV ICECON; and released in all remaining global territories by Trafalgar Releasing.

With "SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE," SEVENTEEN's devoted fans (known as "CARAT") and music lovers across the globe will view powerful performances, in-depth interviews with the group's members, and experience commentary regarding the group's past and present, as well as the future they will create with CARAT new and old.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance.

Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-Breakers," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop Stage-Breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live. SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ, ; [Semicolon] and Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each. The K-pop superstars have also charted at No.1 on Billboard's World Albums Chart and No. 1 on its Top Current Album Sales Chart while dominating music charts across the globe, including hitting No. 1 on the Japanese Oricon chart.

Watch the event trailer here:

"SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE" Screenings

AMC Bay Terrace 6 - 211-01 26TH AVE - BAYSIDE, NY - 11360

AMC Bay Plaza 13 - 2210 BARTOW AVE - BRONX, NY - 10475

Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX - 3907 Shore Pkwy - BROOKLYN, NY - 11235

Showcase Linden Blvd - 2784 Linden Blvd - BROOKLYN, NY - 11208

AMC Clifton Commons 16 - 405 ROUTE 3 E - CLIFTON, NJ - 7014

Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX - 1050 The Arches Circle - DEER PARK, NY - 11729

AMC Jersey Gardens 20 - 651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD - ELIZABETH, NJ - 7201

Showcase Farmingdale - 1001 Broad Hollow Road - FARMINGDALE, NY - 11735

Regal Tangram 4DX - 133-36 37th Avenue - FLUSHING, NY - 11354

Showcase College Point - 2855 Ulmer St - FLUSHING, NY - 11354

AMC Freehold 14 - 101 TROTTERS WAY - FREEHOLD, NJ - 7728

Atlas Park Stm 8 - 80-28 Cooper Avenue - GLENDALE, NY - 11385

Jamaica Multiplex - 15902 Jamaica Ave - JAMAICA, NY - 11432

Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX - 35-30 38th St - LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - 11101-1401

AMC New Brunswick 18 - 17 US HIGHWAY #1 - NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - 8901

New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX - 33 Le Count Place - NEW ROCHELLE, NY - 10801

AMC 34th Street 14 - 312 WEST 34TH STREET - NEW YORK, NY - 10001

AMC Empire 25 - 234 W 42nd St - NEW YORK, NY - 10036

AMC Kips Bay 15 - 570 SECOND AVENUE - NEW YORK, NY - 10016

AMC Lincoln Square 13 - 1998 BROADWAY - NEW YORK, NY - 10023

Battery Park Stm 11 - 102 North End Ave. - NEW YORK, NY - 10282

E-Walk Stm 13 & RPX - 247 W. 42nd St. - NEW YORK, NY - 10036

Union Square Stm 17 - 850 Broadway - NEW YORK, NY - 10003

Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX - 2399 Route 1 South - NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - 8902

AMC Garden State 16 - 1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17) - PARAMUS, NJ - 7652

AMC Rockaway 16 - 363 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE - ROCKAWAY, NJ - 7866

Hadley Theatre Stm 16 - 1000 Corporate CT - SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - 07080-2425

Staten Island Stm 16 & RPX - 2474 Forest Avenue - STATEN ISLAND, NY - 10303

AMC Wayne 14 - 67 WILLOWBROOK BLVD - WAYNE, NJ - 7470

AMC Palisades 21 - 4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE - WEST NYACK, NY - 10994

AMC Raceway 10 - 1025 CORPORATE DRIVE - WESTBURY, NY - 11590

Westbury Stm 12 IMAX & RPX - 7000 Brush Hollow Road - WESTBURY, NY - 11590

Showcase CDL Ridge Hill - 59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill - YONKERS, NY - 10701