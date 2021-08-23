SEANCE to Premiere Exclusively on Shudder Sept. 29

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that SEANCE will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Known for writing some of the most revered horror films over the past decade, Simon Barrett (You're Next, The Guest) wrote the screenplay and makes his feature directorial debut with SEANCE.

The movie stars Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ella-Rae Smith ("Into the Badlands," Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Inanna Sarkis (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, After Franchise), Seamus Patterson ("Channel Zero") and Marina Stephenson-Kerr ("Channel Zero").

In SEANCE, Camille Meadows is the NEW GIRL at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.