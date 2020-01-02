SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK Singer Jack Sheldon Dies at 88

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jack Sheldon, the iconic singer of Schoolhouse Rock's "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill," has died at age 88.

Sheldon was a Jazz trumpeter, singer, and actor born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1931. He's known for his association with the 1950s West Coast Jazz movement.

He was also known as Merv Griffin's long-time music director and sidekick on "The Merv Griffin Show."

Listen to his best-known Schoolhouse Rock songs here:





