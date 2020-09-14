SCHITT'S CREEK, WATCHMEN and More Win Dorian Awards

See highlights from the event here!

GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, unveiled the inaugural Dorians TV Toast 2020 on Revry award winners at a virtual, live-streamed event on Sunday.

Hosted by talk radio personality Karel, the two hour event recognized unique contributions in mainstream TV and featured a slate of stars such as Hugh Jackman, Regina King, Laverne Cox, John Oliver, Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter. The entire show can now be seen here.

Killing Eve and Schitt's Creek were awarded best TV drama and comedy, respectively, while best LGBTQ TV show also went to Dan Levy's sitcom, which won numerous accolades during the evening. Thanking GALECA for supporting the show from day one, Levy said, "It is a great honor to be recognized by all of you, because, let's be honest, you got good taste." The actor and writer was also recognized with the Wilde Wit award, honoring a performer whose observations "both challenge and amuse."

Fantasy series Watchmen was awarded best limited series and most visually striking show. Accepting the award, creator Damon Lindelof said, "I know the Dorians celebrate all kinds of film and TV shows that don't necessarily need to be LGBTQ-themed, but we take particular pride in the fact that there is a queer character at the very center of Watchmen: Will Reeves."

He continued, "We started this story by asking a simple question: Why would a superhero need to hide their face? If they were truly fighting for justice, the answer seemed obvious: Because the world wasn't ready to see who they really were. And so Watchman became this story about unmasking, about understanding the pain and trauma caused by ignorance and hate."

Hugh Jackman won best TV performance for his role as real-life figure Frank Tassone, a school superintendent who was imprisoned for embezzling over $11 million in 2004, in Bad Education.

Campiest TV show went to Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year to wide viewership. The series tells the true story of zoo owner and controversial personality Joe Exotic, who was embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot and subsequently imprisoned.

Dorians TV Toast was streamed on Revry, an inclusive, global LGBTQ+ streaming network founded in 2015 to showcase the work of queer content and creators. With films, TV series, originals, news, music and podcasts, Revry reaches over 250+ million households and devices in over 130 countries.

Nonprofit organization GALECA was founded in 2004 to celebrate and explore diverse content, and now consists of over 250 entertainment journalists.

