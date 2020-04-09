SCHITT'S CREEK Finale Draws in 1.3 Million Viewers Across Three Networks

The series finale of Schitt's Creek aired on April 7, and drew in 1.3 million viewers, according to Deadline.

The viewers were distributed among three networks, Pop, Comedy Central, and Logo, and made up only those who watched live or same day.

This number is up 103% over the season five finale. In addition, the special Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A SCHITT'S CREEK Farewell, which aired on Pop TV, was the highest rated telecast in the network's history.

Read more on Deadline.

Schitt's Creek is created by Dan and Eugene Levy and premiered on CBC Television on January 13, 2015. The series is produced by Not a Real Company Productions. On March 6, 2018, the series was renewed for a 14-episode fifth season, which began airing on January 8, 2019. The series sixth and final season consisting of 14 episodes began airing on January 7, 2020.

The series stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Daniel Levy as David Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the motel clerk, and later, motel owner, Jenn Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, the mayor's wife, and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, the mayor.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You