SAVING LENINGRAD Film Sells to Several Territories

Variety reports that the upcoming Russian war film "Saving Leningrad" has sold to territories including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and China.

Capelight bought the movie in Germany and the U.S., where Signature Entertainment represents the U.K., Kinovista in France, New Select in Japan, iQIYI in China, Super Vision Trading in Taiwan, W&W Investments Holding in Poland, Eagle Pictures in Italy, Studio Show Entertainment in Sweden, and Korean Screen in South Korea. The film had its Russian release from Universal Studios International.

The film tells the story of two young lovebirds Kostya and Nastya who find themselves on board of a barge that will evacuate people from the besieged city of Leningrad in September 1941. During the night the barge is hit by a storm, and when it starts sinking, Nazi planes are the first on the scene.

Aleksey Kozlov directs the film, which stars Maria Melnikova and Alexey Udalov-Mironov.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

