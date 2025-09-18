SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sets Season 51 Premiere: Sabrina Carpenter, Amy Poehler, & More to Host

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 51st season of “Saturday Night Live” will premiere Oct. 4 with Bad Bunny returning for his second turn as host. The three-time Grammy Award winner kicks off his highly anticipated world tour this fall, celebrating his critically acclaimed album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." Doja Cat will make her “SNL” musical guest debut. The Grammy winner’s fifth album, “Vie,” will be released Sept. 26.

On Oct. 11, Amy Poehler will return to Studio 8H for her second individual “SNL” hosting appearance and third overall. The Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner hosts the popular podcast “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.” Role Model will perform as musical guest for the first time. He just marked his first Billboard No. 1 song with “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” topping the Adult Alternative Airplay chart.

Sabrina Carpenter will do double duty on Oct. 18, marking her first appearance as “SNL” host and second appearance as musical guest. The Grammy winner’s newest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

“Saturday Night Live” is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 113 wins including its specials and short form series. “SNL’s” 50th season and anniversary programming won 12 2025 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” “SNL” originally premiered on Oct. 11, 1975.