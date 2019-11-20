SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Announces Final Three Shows of 2019

Jennifer Lopez will host "SNL" for the third time on Dec. 7. Lopez stars in and produces the critically acclaimed box office hit film "Hustlers."

DaBaby will make his first appearance as "SNL" musical guest. His new album, "Kirk," debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, and today he received two Grammy Award nominations for hit single "Suge."

Scarlett Johansson will return to Studio 8H for her sixth appearance as host on Dec. 14. Johansson currently stars in "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit."

Niall Horan will make his first solo musical guest appearance. His single, "Nice To Meet Ya," has amassed over 100 million global streams since its October release.

Former "SNL" cast member Eddie Murphy will return to make his first appearance as "SNL" host since 1984 on Dec. 21. Murphy stars in and produces "Dolemite Is My Name," currently streaming on Netflix.

Lizzo will make her "SNL" musical guest debut. Earlier this year she released her acclaimed album, "Cuz I Love You," and just received eight Grammy Award nominations, becoming this year's most nominated artist.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.





