Rupert Everett Joins Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West for Season Two of BIG MOOD

Olivier Award-nominated actor Rupert Everett has joined the cast of the second season of Dancing Ledge Productions’ comedy series Big Mood. Written and created by Camilla Whitehill, the six-episode season will air on Tubi and Channel 4 this spring 2026.

Returning cast members include West End alum Nicola Coughlan (National Theatre's The Playboy of the Western World, Bridgerton, Derry Girls) as Maggie, Lydia West (It’s A Sin, Inside Man) as Eddie, Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Will, Eamon Farren (The Witcher) as Krent, Niamh Cusack (In The Land Of Saint and Sinners) as Gillian, Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens) as Anya, Luke Fetherston (Picture This) as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman (Grey’s Anatomy) as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) as Owen and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time) as Clara.

Previously announced to join season two are Hannah Onslow (This City is Ours), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kyran Thrax (RuPaul's Drag Race UK S6 Winner), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim).

Season two picks up a year after Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone. Maggie has competition in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?

Big Mood is written and created by Camilla Whitehill and directed by Rebecca Asher (Brooklyn 99) who returns this season. Lotte Beasley Mestriner also returns to executive produce season two, along with Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions. Camilla Whitehill, Rebecca Asher, Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West also executive produce season two. Nadia Jaynes is producer. Season two is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for Channel 4 and in co-production with Tubi.

Rupert Everett's screen credits include the multi-award-winning film My Best Friend's Wedding, The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Dance With A Stranger, The Happy Prince, and Napoleon, among others. His stage roles have included Blithe Spirit and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, Pygmalion and Judas Kiss in the West End and Uncle Vanya in the Theatre Royal Bath Summer Season.

Photo Courtesy of Tubi