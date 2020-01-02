RuPaul's Daytime Talk Show Halts Production

Variety reports that RuPaul's previously-announced daytime talk show has been canceled.

The show was to be called "RuPaul." It would have mixed celebrity and newsmaker interviews and focused on empowering and aspirational messaging.

"Part of the appeal of doing limited series is the freedom it allows to try something really different. That's this show," Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for FOX Television Stations.

RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world, is the host, mentor and inspiration on RuPaul's Drag Race, the ultimate drag queen competition. Playing a dual role, RuPaul reigns supreme in all judging and eliminations, while RuPaul, the man, helps guide the contestants as they prepare for each challenge. Contestants include the nation's most outrageous, cutting-edge, talented and stunningly gorgeous drag queens all fighting for the title (and tiara) as top drag queen of the land. Working with our contestants are top models, designers and American idols all rolled up into one. Each week, through the trials and tribulations of glam, glitter and show-stopping performances, one drag queen is eliminated until reaching the next superstar drag queen of America.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories