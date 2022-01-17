RuPaul's DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD Announces Queens

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World" is making its debut February 1st at 4pm ET exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing.

In a global first, RuPaul takes Drag Race UK to the next level as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world. The nine international members of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World. With the UK as host nation, the series will see iconic queens from different franchises and cultures competing in an international arena, showcasing their country's finest drag in their bid to become the Queen of the Mothertucking World.

These world renowned queens will be battling it out, with judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton presiding over the competition. World of Wonder also recently announced the wig-snatching lineup of guest judges including Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Keegan along with special guests Johannes Radebe and KATIE Price.

Queens

Baga Chipz - RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

Blu Hydrangea - RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

Cheryl Hole - RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

Janey Jacké - Drag Race Holland

Jimbo - Canada's Drag Race

Jujubee - RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (US)

Lemon - Canada's Drag Race

Mo Heart - RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (US)

Pangina Heals - Drag Race Thailand

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three, airing exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment, as BBC Three exclusively brings the global phenomenon RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK to British screens. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe, and the Executive Producers are RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy.