Rotimi Joins Upcoming Sequel COMING 2 AMERICA

Deadline reports that Rotimi has joined the sequel to Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America," named appropriately numerically: "Coming 2 America." He joins original cast members Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Paul Bates (Oha), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi).

Earlier this week, Tracy Morgan was announced to be joining the sequel; Leslie Jones was added to the cast just a little bit before that. Rotimi joins a growing lineup of new cast members to join THE ORIGINALS who are returning. His role is being kept under wraps.

Rotimi is an actor, singer, and model who's best known for playing Andre Coleman on "Power." As a musician, he has released two digital R&B mixtapes; as an actor, he's also known for his roles in "Divergent" and Sundance darling "Imperial Dreams."

The film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2020.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories