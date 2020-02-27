Romantic Musical Drama SWEET SUNSHINE Comes to Amazon March 20

After his rise to fame causes a rift with his father, a young superstar suffers a tragedy that will change his life forever. Can a chance meeting with a talented young woman give him the strength he needs to believe in himself again?



This uplifting family film stars fan-favorite Savanah McMahon, known for Box of Faith and Desert Redemption, and rising star John Way, who is currently shooting The Boardinghouse Reach with David Arquette.



Sweet Sunshine also has an infectious country-infused soundtrack.

John Way is a classically trained actor and has won several national awards for his work in Shakespeare productions. He now finds himself playing a variety of film roles from country singer (Sweet Sunshine) to cowboy (The Boardinghouse Reach, due out in 2021, co-starring David Arquette), and has guest-starred in the Amazon Prime Series Romanoffs.

He is a National YoungArts award winner, and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon. He is also certified by the Royal Academy of Dance, and has singing awards from Classical Singer Magazine.

Savanah McMahon (Sunshine) is a versatile actor, performing in roles from thriller movies to musicals. She is best known for her role as Dior in the spiritual drama A Box of Faith, as well as roles in Desert Redemption and The Crypt. In addition to her creative talents on screen, Savanah is a practicing MD.

Watch the trailer here:





