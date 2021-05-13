Roku Originals Celebrates Streaming Day With New Releases

Roku Originals (the new brand name for future original programming on The Roku Channel) will feature 30 titles, including award-winning and scripted series, documentaries, alternative and reality programming with notable talent such as Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Joe Jonas, Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Hart and more - all available for FREE on the Roku platform for viewers in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

The content will be available starting on May 20, known as Streaming Day, as a way to celebrate the incredible premium entertainment that has breadth, depth, and diversity accessible to viewers. The addition of Roku Originals comes at a time of incredible growth for The Roku Channel as it reached U.S. households with an estimated 63 million people in Q4 2020, up more than 100% year-over-year.

One additional thing to point out is that there will be select never-before-seen episodes of "Punk'd" featuring DaBaby, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyra Banks which will be available to viewers at launch as well.

The Roku Channel provides access to over 250,000+ movies and TV episodes as well as thousands of streaming channels/activities for fitness, food, beauty, kids content and more. Roku is a one-stop-shop for all entertainment needs. Additionally, Roku believes this is the streaming decade and offers a variety of devices, available with different price points and features, as perfect options for anyone on your list.