Robert de Niro in Negotiations for KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

A Deadline exclusive revealed Robert de Niro is in early negotiations to work with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio on an adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon."

If the offer is accepted and budget is approved, de Niro and Scorsese would make their first film together in 25 years, with their classic collaborations including "Mean Streets," "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver" and "Casino."

The script, written by Eric Roth, is based on the David Grann murder mystery novel based on the true story of the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Deadline cites the Osage News, reporting Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear of the Osage Nation met with Scorsese this past weekend for two and a half hours in terms of how the Osage Nation could assist with the production. In the meeting Scorsese said De Niro would be playing the serial killer William Hale.

The Paramount drama, produced by Imperative Entertainment, is still looking to lock in the actors and set the budget, but is scheduling to begin production in the middle of next year.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories