Riki Lindhome to Release First Solo Comedy Album 'No Worries if Not'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award-nominated actress, comedian and musician Riki Lindhome—best known for her work as half of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates and roles in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” Knives Out and more—is set to release her first solo comedy album, No Worries if Not, March 14.

Lindhome recently shared the first two singles from the forthcoming album- “Don’t Google Mommy" and "Middle Age Love." Watch the videos below!

Co-produced by Lindhome with Los Angeles-based trio Polyglam, No Worries if Not features a number of songs composed for Dead Inside, Lindhome’s one-woman musical about her ten-year journey to becoming a mother which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year. The Scotsman hails Dead Inside as “a set that’s as interesting as it is funny; with tragedy, disappointment and heartbreak offering ample shade amidst the lightness of her comic touch,” and goes on to praise Lindhome’s “sublime comic songs.”

The album explores themes of family, aging, motherhood and more, all with Lindhome’s trademark wit and dark humor.

Lindhome notes, “I’m so excited to release my first solo album, No Worries if Not. With this album, I wanted to bring humor to some of the more personal, historically isolating experiences that women face, including infertility, aging and motherhood. I hope people will find not just laughter but a sense of solidarity through these songs, which aim to distill complex topics in a light-hearted and honest way. Making this album felt scary and vulnerable but also like a natural creative evolution for me and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Riki Lindhome is an actress, comedian and musician. A former member of the Los Angeles-based experimental theater group The Actors’ Gang, she made her film debut in Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby and has appeared in Hell Baby, Last House on the Left, The Lego Batman Movie, Knives Out and more, as well as a long list of TV shows including “The Big Bang Theory,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” HBO’s “Enlightened,” “Duncanville,” “The Muppets Mayhem” and Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Lindhome also created and starred in the Comedy Central period sitcom “Another Period” with Natasha Leggero.

In 2007 she formed Garfunkel and Oates with actress Kate Micucci. They wrote, produced and starred in an eponymous television series on IFC, which aired for one season in 2014. Their 2016 comedy special Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to Be Special was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Lindhome is currently writing the songs for the Broadway adaptation of the movie Drop Dead Gorgeous following the production’s premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Comments