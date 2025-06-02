Richard Kind, David Costabile, & More Join Cast of HERSHEY Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was recently announced that Broadway alums Richard Kind, David Costabile, and Heléne Yorke have been cast in the feature film Hershey, based on the life of the famed chocolatier and company. Led by Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as his wife Kitty, the newly announced cast also includes Alan Ruck as Milton’s father, Henry Hershey. The film is currently in the principal photography stage throughout Pennsylvania.

Kind will play Joseph Royer, the inspirational confectioner who gave young Milton his first candy-making job. Costabile is the villainous and fictitious rival candymaker Tobias Thornhill, and Yorke plays Kitty Hershey’s best friend Margaret.

The ensemble also includes Michael Moreland Milligan (Chicago Fire) as longtime friend and business partner Harry “Lebbie” Lebkicher, Francesca Faridany (Manifest) as Fanny Hershey, Milton’s devoted mother, Daniel David Stewart (Catch-22) as William Murrie, The Hershey Company’s pioneering general manager and Dina Spybey-Waters (Just Like Heaven) as Aunt Mattie Snavely, a guiding figure in Hershey’s early life.

The major motion picture is scheduled for release in 2026, aligning with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Hershey will bring to life the powerful story of a man who overcame early failure to build one of the world’s most iconic brands, and whose greatest legacy lies not in chocolate but in his enduring contributions to education, community, and opportunity through Milton Hershey School. It is directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Mother of the Bride).

