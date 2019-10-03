Richa Shukla Will Star in Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series

Richa Shukla Will Star in Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series

Deadline reports that actress Richa Shukla will star in a series regular role on "Never Have I Ever," a new series from Mindy Kaling and Netflix. She was chosen from a global open casting call.

Never Have I Ever is inspired by Kaling's own childhood. The series follows the complicated life of Devi, a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.

Devi is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short Fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Shukla plays Kamala, Devi's cousin from India, who's getting her PhD from Caltech.

Shukla guest starred on "The Mindy Project," "9-1-1," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," among others. This casting marks her first series regular role.

Read the original story on Deadline.



