Reneé Rapp, Gloria Estefan, & More to Perform at 2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

The star-studded performer lineup has just been announced for The American Music Awards of 2025 including Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp. Presenters include Alix Earle, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish, and Wayne Brady, with more to be announced. This year’s show will air LIVE coast to coast on Monday, May 26 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominees with ten nominations, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey. The Wicked and Moana 2 soundtracks were also nominated for awards. Check out the full list of nominees here.

This year’s show, hosted by global superstar Jennifer Lopez, will air live coast to coast from the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tune in for a night full of mind-blowing performances, unforgettable moments honoring music royalty, and touching tributes to those who serve our country. Tickets to the star-studded show are available now on Ticketmaster.

Celebrating the year’s most iconic music—the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments.

The “2025 American Music Awards” winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and Luminate, the entertainment industry's most trusted data partner, and cover the data tracking eligibility period of March 22, 2024, through March 20, 2025.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

This year marks the return of the AMAs following October 2024’s top-rated “American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special” on CBS - named one of the most-watched entertainment specials of the year. As the most-streamed AMAs in the show's history, the star-studded special surpassed 13M in reach and averaged over 6.1M viewers, an increase of +53% from the last show in 2022 on ABC, making it the largest year over year growth of a music special or award show in the world.

