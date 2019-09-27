Regina Hall Joins THE A.I. WHO LOVED ME, Starring Mindy Kaling

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Girls Trip" actress Regina Hall has joined Mindy Kaling's Audible project "The A.I. Who Loved Me." She will play the leading role opposite Kaling's smart-home device, Penny.

The A.I. Who Loved Me centers on Trinity Jordan, who leads a quiet, normal life working for government research center The Hive and trying to recover from a traumatizing incident. But her recovery is plagued by run-ins with Li Wei, her neighbor's sexy and strange nephew. It turns out, things aren't what they seem when she discovers that Wei is artificial intelligence so advanced that he blurs the line between man and machine.

Hall said this project is "a completely new and creatively challenging experience." She continued, "Each character had their own voice, personality and emotions, and I had fun crafting each and every one of them - particularly for the bio-human! I'm so excited for audiences to hear this amazing and truly unique love story."

Hall recently starred in "Girls Trip," "Little," and "Shaft."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.



