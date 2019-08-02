Reese Witherspoon and Simon Kinberg Attached to PYROS

Reese Witherspoon will star in Thomas Pierce's "Pyros," a sci-fi film that studios are currently bidding on.

According to Deadline, Simon Kinberg and Witherspoon are also attached as producers to the adaptation of Pierce's short story "Tardy Man," which was published in the New Yorker last year.

"'Tardy Man' deals with a group of augmented people who are fitted with indestructible fire suits that are fused to their spines. They work for a corporation that recovers objects for wealthy people when their houses are burning. It is strictly forbidden for them to veer from their salvage missions, even when other humans are in danger. The protagonist decides to make an exception to this rule and that is the jumping off point," explains the original Deadline article.

"Pyros" is not the only star-studded piece being auctioned off to studios at this time, "Don't Worry Darling," the psychological thriller starring and directed by Olivia Wilde is on the table as well.





