Oliva Wilde to Direct Psychological Thriller

Still riding the success of "Booksmart," Olivia Wilde will direct the upcoming psychological thriller "Don't Worry, Darling."

According to Variety, the "psychological thriller for the Times Up era" will feature an unhappy housewife in the 1950s. Wilde's "Booksmart" partner Katie Silberman is currently re-writing the script, originally created by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

A timeline for the Vertigo Entertainment film is unclear at this time, with Wilde in production on Clint Eastwood's "The Ballad of Richard Jewell" and recently attached to direct and produce a holiday comedy project for Universal Pictures with Silberman.

Roy Lee is also on board as a producer, with his previous credits including both "It (2017)" and the "It Chapter Two," "The Ring," "The Grudge," the "Lego" movies and "The Departed."

More information can be found on Variety.





