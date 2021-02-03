Reese Witherspoon & Hello Sunshine Launch REESE'S BOOK CLUB App

Today, Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon, unveiled Reese's Book Club (RBC) App which will provide members with a space to celebrate, explore, and connect with each other through a shared love of reading. The RBC app also supports and directly connects RBC members to The Readership, a pay it forward platform on a mission to elevate diverse voices and get more people reading. Through the App, RBC members will be the first to hear about Reese's book picks and will enjoy access to many surprise giveaways, first dibs on merchandise, and more. The app will host events, discussions, and meet-ups that give their community a way to connect with authors and fellow book lovers, including Reese.

"Since we launched Reese's Book Club, we've shown that our books have the power to spark discussions, make us laugh when we need it most, and bond us over something bigger than ourselves, all while celebrating diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories," says Hello Sunshine Founder Reese Witherspoon. "Through Reese's Book Club App, we are able to forge even deeper connections with our community by providing a new platform for our book club members to engage with these stories and each other. We are also thrilled to harness the collective power of this incredible community to keep spreading the joy of reading by paying it forward and committing 100% of all profits generated through activities facilitated in app to The Readership, our platform to amplify diverse voices and promote literacy."

Free to download and access, the RBC app allows users to search all of the RBC book picks and will promote its authors and stories on the app beyond the month they're selected. The app will make it easier for members to buy RBC book picks from their favorite book retailers and in the coming months will launch purchases of exclusive items with all proceeds going to The Readership.

"Our mission with Reese's Book Club is to build the most meaningful book club for women," said Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. "Fostering deeper connections with the books, authors, and other members whilst enabling important programs through The Readership feels like exactly the right next step in creating more meaning for our members."

"The best part about this role is hearing from members and authors about the impact of this lovely book-loving community," says Cynthia Rupeka, VP, Reese's Book Club. "Whether installing book nooks in 'book deserts' in local communities or working on supporting independent booksellers, we can't wait to expand our impact through the RBC App and The Readership."

Handpicked by Witherspoon, each RBC selection is announced on the first Tuesday of each month to its loyal community of book lovers. All of the RBC book picks celebrate distinctive women protagonists, both real and fictional, who anchor stories of agency and transformation. RBC also recently introduced a Reese's Book Club YA pick, which is announced seasonally and is geared towards older teens and adults.

Over the past three years, Reese's Book Club has gained the largest social following for a book club, with nearly 2 million highly engaged followers on Instagram and 38 book picks making the New York Times bestseller list. Hello Sunshine has also gone on to adapt several RBC book picks into film and television projects, including the Emmy® Award-nominated Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere as well as the forthcoming Amazon series Daisy Jones and the Six, the forthcoming Netflix series From Scratch, and the highly anticipated film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing with 3000 Pictures.

You can download the Reese's Book Club App on the Apple App Store and Google Play starting today or go to www.reesesbookclub.com to learn more.

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms - from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series - all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members. Reese's Book Club sparks conversation-online and in real life- with many of its bestselling picks developed and produced for the screen by Hello Sunshine.