Reelz Adds More New Programming to Its January 2020 Lineup

REELZ today announced more new programming for its January 2020 lineup with the new original two-hour special Chris Watts, Colorado Killer Dad: The Friends Speak along with the U.S. premiere of the hour-long documentary Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew: The True Story*. The story of Chris Watts rattled the nation to its core after it was revealed the Colorado dad murdered his pregnant wife and their two young daughters in the furtherance of an affair. The two-hour original special Chris Watts, Colorado Killer Dad: The Friends Speak takes a fresh look at the infamous case through the first-person accounts of the Watts family friends and neighbors. Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew: The True Story is the most complete picture yet detailing the 12 year friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew and is the show that started Prince Andrew's fallout including his disastrous BBC interview which led to his resignation from royal duties.

"These shows are strong additions to our already solid January lineup and give viewers insightful looks at the people intertwined with two harrowing real stories," said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. "The Watts family story is a senseless tragedy but the people who speak out in our special help us make sense of it all and honor Shanann Watts and the children who were lost. The Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew documentary peels back the veil covering a complex and sinister story about influential people executing shocking abuses of their power."

Chris Watts, Colorado Killer Dad: The Friends Speak - New special premieres Saturday, January 25 at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. Chris and Shanann Watts were by all accounts the perfect couple with two adorable children in Celeste and four-year-old Bella. In 2018 this family was shattered by the disappearance and murder of Shanann and the kids at the hands of Chris himself. How is it possible for something this horrific to happen in the sleepy mountain town of Frederick, Colorado, a small suburb north of Denver? Did Chris simply snap the morning of the murders or was it something much more calculated and sinister? Friends and neighbors of the Watts family come together to unravel the secrets behind this story and share their heart wrenching experiences of navigating the aftermath of the tragedy. Viewers will also see chilling police footage of Chris as he unravels from his distraught family man act during police interrogation and his tearful confession to his own father. Also sharing his experience working on the case is Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke who examines the relationship between Chris and Shanann Watts leading up to the murders. Chris Watts, Colorado Killer Dad: The Friends Speak is produced by Kinetic Content and Pyramid Pictures.

Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew: The True Story - U.S. Premiere on Saturday, January 25 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Before his untimely and controversial death while in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors Jeffrey Epstein was a globetrotting financier with a massive circle of powerful and influential people around him including British royal family member Prince Andrew. But dark secrets swirled around Epstein's life. Now Epstein's victims are fearlessly speaking out and exposing the ruinous details of his 12 year friendship with Prince Andrew along with Epstein's relationship to former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell who is now under FBI investigation over possible crimes linked to charges linked to Epstein. Prince Andrew stands accused of sex with an underage girl trafficked by Epstein and Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew: The True Story builds up the most complete picture yet of the relationship between Epstein and Prince Andrew with a revealing and detailed look at their shared past. Interviews include private investigator Mike Fisten whose decade long investigation into Epstein's life in Palm Beach, Florida revealed dozens of victims and John Connolly, former NYC police detective turned investigative journalist who worked as a Vanity Fair contributing editor and covered Epstein's mysterious life and who shares his experience of the troubles that followed people who reported on Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew: The True Story is produced by BriteSpark Films, distributed by TCB Media Rights.





Related Articles View More TV Stories