ReelAbilities Film Fest Premieres Choreographer Amy Jordan Documentary

Amy's Victory Dance, a documentary film by Emmy-nominee Brian Thomas, will premiere on April 2 and 5, 2020 as part of the 2020 ReelAbilities Film Festival in New York City. The uplifting and inspiring documentary follows the story of choreographer and dancer Amy Jordan, who, on a beautiful spring day in May 2009, was run over by a 15-ton New York City bus. As she regained awareness, she had no feeling on the right side of her body. Her first thought was, "Am I ever going to dance again?" Her second thought was 'If I survive the night, there will be a Victory Dance.'

The film chronicles Amy's triumphant path back to the stage after the near loss of her life and her leg. In addition to producing and choreographing, Amy will prepare herself to dance again for the first time since her accident, with her company The Victory Dance Project. Thomas's film embodies the physical, emotional and spiritual journey of a woman who doesn't allow circumstances to dictate her life. It follows Amy as she manages her diabetes daily, navigates through New York City as a legally blind woman, and painstakingly maintains her rehabilitation. Her return to the stage was greeted with standing ovations and emotional tributes from the doctors who saved her life, and from the Tony Award-winning actress and dancer Chita Rivera.

Amy Jordan's training and career spans three decades of study and performances in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. She has studied classical ballet, jazz, modern dance and hip-hop with acclaimed choreographers Michael Peters, Michael Rooney, Joe Lanteri and many others. A diabetic since age 4, she overcame serious health issues and complications from juvenile diabetes. She became active in the diabetes prevention community and started the non-profit Sweet Enuff, to help obese kids deal with their diabetes through dance and exercise. It was a national top finalist for First Lady Michelle Obama's "End Childhood Obesity Challenge." Following an almost fatal bus accident in 2009, which crushed her leg and ended her career as a dancer, Amy founded The Victory Dance Project to prove that" The impossible is possible through the power of movement." amyjordaninc.com

Brian Thomas, an Emmy-nominated and award-winning director Brian, has worked in all avenues of the business over the past 25 years. Originally from Michigan, Brian moved to NYC in 1992 to pursue a commercial dance and choreography career. He has had the pleasure to work with legends such as Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Usher, Tamia, Mary J. Blige, Pink, Jill Scott, Mya, Liza Minnelli, Destiny's Child, Deborah Cox, Sesame Street, and for many other live stage and television events. Brian's education in film started at the School of Visual Arts in 2007, where he studied with directors Bob Giraldi, Todd Stephens and Fred Rendina. His directing credits include the upcoming documentary Amy's Victory Dance, Dark Matter, featuring world-renowned dancer Desmond Richardson, and many other music and artistic short films/videos. He is currently working on Follow, Lead, Love, a documentary about gender equality in the ballroom circuit. www.brianthomasfilms.com

The 2020 ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York continues to raise the bar on accessibility and showcase talent from around the world dedicated to heightening awareness of the stories and artistic expressions of people with disabilities. The festival celebrates the diversity of our shared human experience through engaging films and events and encourages inclusion and responsible portrayals in cinema of people with disabilities, the most underrepresented minority in American media. As part of the ReelAbilities mission to deepen audience engagement with these topics, all screenings will be followed by conversations with filmmakers and other guests. ny.reelabilities.org.

Amy's Victory Dance will have two screenings: Thursday, April 2 at 4 pm at Lehman College, 250 Bedford Park Blvd W, The Bronx; and Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 pm at Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Tickets at $15 and are available at www.reelabilities.org/newyork/films or by phone at 646 .505. 5708, after March 5. For more information, visit ny.reelabilities.org.

Watch the trailer here:





