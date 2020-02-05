Rebecca Romijn and Rodney Peete to Host the 2020 AMERICAN RESCUE DOG SHOW

Hallmark Channel's "2020 American Rescue Dog Show" presented by the PEDIGREE(R) brand returns for its third year with a two-night event Sunday, February 16, and Monday, February 17 (8 p.m. ET/PT). The only canine competition of its kind, the special focuses the spotlight on various breeds adopted from shelters and rescue organizations across the country vying for top dog in the world's most adorable categories. The "2020 American Rescue Dog Show" is hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Rodney Peete, who are joined by co-hosts Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl as they cover all the four-legged action ringside and backstage. This year's celebrity judges are pet rescue advocates Gabby Douglas, Kevin Frazier, Jennie Garth, Sandra Lee and Melissa Peterman.

The "2020 American Rescue Dog Show" will once again highlight the heartfelt traits and benefits of mixed breeds and rescued purebreds, including Beagles, Great Danes, Pugs, West Highland White Terriers and many more. Coming from extensive experience in the dog world, returning ring judges David Alexander, Lisa Arturo, Jennifer Gray and Terry Simons use their pooch prowess to crown a winner in each of the 10 categories: Belly Rubs, Couch Potato, Ears, Senior, Snoring, Special Needs, Talking, Underbite, Wiggling and Wrinkles. The winner from each group will face off in the finals where the panel of celebrity judges will be tasked with deciding which precious pup will go home with the title of Best in Rescue.

In addition to the competition in the ring, this year's show features special video packages educating viewers about the availability of puppies in shelters, the issue of bonded pairs in need of loving homes and the rewards of adopting one of these doggie duos, as well as firsthand stories from adopters who share how rescuing a dog has enriched their lives. The special will shine a light on the important work of The Beagle Freedom Project, with a powerful segment on the organization's dedication to rescuing and rehabilitating animals used in testing and research. The Grey Muzzle Organization is also highlighted with the television debut of their Public Service Announcement in which four comedy legends - Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin and Carl Reiner - share their thoughts on growing older and why it's so rewarding for people to adopt senior dogs in need of homes. Additionally, the show will pay tribute to rescues with a segment devoted to all those on the front lines who work hard every single day to save and improve the lives of dogs everywhere.

Last year's Best in Rescue, Howard the Dog, returns with his parents Walter and Alex for a visit with Ross Mathews backstage. They are joined by Cynthia Rigney, Board President of the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society, who shares with viewers how the grant money the shelter received from the show has helped them help the many homeless pets in their community.

The Mission of the "2020 American Rescue Dog Show" is to celebrate rescue dogs in a unique competition spotlighting the adorable, quirky and even hilarious traits that make dogs perfect in the eyes of those who love them. The goal of the show is to shine a light on these incredible pets and inspire viewers to adopt their next dog from a local shelter or rescue organization. Whether already in homes or waiting to be adopted, these dogs are all heart and full of personality.

As the presenting sponsor, the PEDIGREE(R) brand is closely aligned to the show's mission. The PEDIGREE(R) brand has worked tirelessly to help support the transformation of shelter dogs into pets with loving, forever homes by donating good food for the cause, and millions of dollars through PEDIGREE Foundation to shelters and rescues across the country. To that end, PEDIGREE Foundation will provide a total of $100,000 in grants to the winners' shelters or rescues.

Serving as the show's official mascot is the network's own rescued and adopted pet, Happy the Dog. In addition to starring in movies and specials, Happy the Dog is a certified therapy dog and emotional support animal.

"2020 American Rescue Dog Show" is produced by Michael Levitt Productions. Executive Producers Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz are both animal advocates and rescuers whose lives are dedicated to increasing awareness of pet adoption. Levitt, an accomplished TV producer, and Schulz, a communications professional for pet brands and organizations, joined forces to create a show that is both entertaining and heart-warming. Their goal is to celebrate rescue dogs with the hope of inspiring Hallmark CHANNEL viewers to adopt their next pet.

Throughout the show, Adopt-a-Pet.com will be showcased as a great resource for viewers to find a furry friend of their own.





