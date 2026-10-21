Reba McEntire on What Dolly Parton Taught Her About Success

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Reba McEntire sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss what Dolly Parton has taught her over the years about confidence, kindness, and success. The conversation centered on McEntire's personal reflections on Parton's influence, giving her room to speak directly about the lessons she has carried from their relationship.

The segment kept its focus on McEntire's recollections, with Hudson prompting her to walk through specific moments or advice that shaped how she approaches her career and her public persona. McEntire spoke candidly about the qualities she associates with Parton, framing the discussion around the traits of confidence and kindness as they relate to lasting success.

Much of the exchange stayed on that central theme, with McEntire offering Hudson's studio audience a direct account of how those lessons have applied to her own path. Rather than branching into unrelated topics, the appearance remained built around that single thread of mentorship and admiration between the two performers.

Hudson's questions guided the conversation toward concrete examples, letting McEntire describe in her own words how Parton's approach to her public image and career decisions has informed her own choices over time.

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