Pentatonix Talks 15 Years, Dolly Parton, Surprises JHUD SHOW Audience With Song

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Pentatonix marked 15 years together with a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, using the sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson to look back on the group's history and its ties to Dolly Parton. The conversation also touched on the group's 'Christmas in the City' tour, giving the vocal group room to talk through both their longevity and their current plans on the road.

In the first clip, the group reflected on reaching the 15-year mark, discussing what the milestone means for them as performers who built a career on a cappella arrangements. Dolly Parton came up as part of that retrospective, with the group recounting their connection to her, before the discussion shifted to the particulars of their holiday tour and what audiences can expect from the 'Christmas in the City' outing.

The second clip shifted the focus to Hudson's studio audience. Pentatonix surprised attendees by turning pieces of their own good news into an original song performed on the spot, a segment billed as "Pentatonix Sings the JHud Audience's Good News." The moment gave the group a chance to show off their arranging skills outside of a planned set, building audience stories directly into a performance in real time.

Taken together, the two segments gave Hudson's audience both a retrospective and a live demonstration of what has kept Pentatonix working together for a decade and a half. The appearance adds to a run of musical guests on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, following Tank's recent visit to discuss his own career and perform alongside Hudson.

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