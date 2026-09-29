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Jennifer Hudson Reflects on Variety Power of Women Honor and Dolly Parton Tribute

The Grammy and Oscar winner opened up about the recognition before turning to a heartfelt musical moment.

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Jennifer Hudson addressed being honored at Variety's Power of Women event during a segment of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, using the moment to reflect on the recognition before delivering an emotional musical tribute to Dolly Parton. The segment gave Hudson a chance to step outside her usual host duties and speak directly about what the honor meant to her, before shifting into performance mode for her studio audience.

Hudson has used her show to highlight a range of personal and career milestones alongside her celebrity interviews, often centering segments on moments that carry weight beyond typical promotional appearances. The Variety honor added another such moment to her show's run, giving Hudson space to acknowledge the recognition in front of her live audience.

The tribute to Dolly Parton capped the segment, with Hudson turning her vocal talents toward honoring the country music icon in a performance described as emotional. The pairing of the Power of Women recognition with a heartfelt musical moment gave the episode a reflective tone distinct from Hudson's typical guest-driven segments.

Hudson's show has recently featured a mix of interviews and surprise moments, including a conversation with her Hollywood Bowl duet with Andrea Bocelli, another instance of Hudson revisiting a significant musical memory for her audience.

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