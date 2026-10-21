Reba McEntire to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
McEntire reflects on decades of friendship with Dolly Parton and shares hilarious secrets from her time on THE VOICE.
Reba McEntire makes an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, October 21, where she reflects on her decades-long friendship with Dolly Parton, sharing how deeply connected she felt to her on the day she passed. She also discusses her remarkable 50-year career in the industry and the inspiration behind reinventing herself.
Reba and Jennifer Bond over their memorable experiences on 'The Voice,' and their priceless reactions, from tears to throwing shoes. They also talk about the joy of working with family on the set of 'Happy's Place' and reveal why she never gets nervous before a performance.
Reba shares how much she loves seeing fans dress up as her for Halloween, especially the kids, calling it the ultimate compliment! Plus, she reveals the hilarious Halloween pranks she pulls on fiancé Rex Linn.
Then, they look back on Reba's unforgettable career moments—including her first film with Kevin Bacon, Nick Jonas portraying her brother, and the time Kenny Rogers came to her rescue.
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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