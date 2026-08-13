Olympic Breakdancer Raygun Gets Netflix Documentary After Viral Paris Moment

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TODAY featured a segment on Rachael Gunn, the Australian breakdancer known internationally as Raygun, whose unconventional moves at the 2024 Paris Olympics turned her into one of the most talked about figures of the Games. The segment covers a new documentary examining how her routine spread across the internet and became a viral phenomenon.

Gunn competed in breaking, which made its debut as an Olympic sport in Paris, and her performance quickly drew widespread attention online, transforming her into an unexpected pop culture figure far beyond the world of competitive breakdancing.

The documentary, titled "Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly," is set to premiere on Netflix on September 1. According to the segment, the film unpacks the moves that captured public fascination and explores how the moment escalated into one of the most discussed storylines of the Olympics.

The TODAY segment frames the documentary as a deeper look into how a single Olympic performance can take on a life of its own once it reaches a global audience online, with Gunn's routine serving as the latest example of a viral sports moment crossing into mainstream entertainment coverage.

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