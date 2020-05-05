Raina Falcon Upped to Vice President, Publicity for WarnerMedia's HBO Max

Raina Falcon has been named Vice President, HBO Max Publicity it was announced today by Jori Arancio, EVP Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, to whom she will report. With this promotion, Falcon will oversee a team of publicists and spearhead the publicity effort for HBO Max's Originals and expansive acquisitions and library content.



"Raina is a dynamic leader, sharp tactical thinker and consensus builder," said Arancio. "She never misses a beat and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which are tantamount to the success of HBO Max, especially as we speed toward the launch of the platform during this unprecedented time."



"I am honored for the opportunity to lead publicity efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting slate of content," said Falcon. "It is a privilege to be given the reins during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am so fortunate to work with my incredible, hardworking PR team and Jori Arancio, an energetic, strategic leader who knows how to move the needle."



Falcon has further proven her strength as a leader as her team prepares for the May 27 launch of the HBO Max platform, working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her quick-thinking and ability to motivate and inspire her team has allowed them to continue their work from home, pivoting to new, creative strategies and innovative digital ideas. Empowered by Falcon's collaborative spirit and unwavering support, the group continues to execute strategic, impactful, and uplifting campaigns during this ever-changing time.



Falcon joined Turner Networks in 2017 as Senior Director of Publicity, helping to reshape the networks' brands and overseeing publicity campaigns for original programming. During her tenure at TBS, Falcon oversaw the launches of THE LAST O.G. and Miracle Workers, both of which premiered as the #1 cable comedy on television. At TNT, Falcon helmed the debut of All Elite Wrestling's hugely popular AEW: Dynamite, which premiered on the network as the night's #1 wrestling show.



Prior to Turner, Falcon was Senior Director, Talent & Television at BWR Public Relations. In her ten years at the agency, Falcon handled clients such as Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney, and Sir Ben Kingsley. Falcon also handled BWR accounts Showtime, IFC, TBS and TNT, Broadway Video and Adult Swim and represented the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theaters in Los Angeles and New York.



Upcoming Max Originals available at launch include Love Life starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by Youtube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop's The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. HBO Max will also be home to beloved library classics from the expansive WarnerMedia portfolio such as Friends, presented with the new cast reunion special; Sesame Street; The Big Bang Theory; Gossip Girl; and the CNN catalog of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Falcon's purview will also include features from the wide-ranging portfolio including The Wizard of Oz, The Goonies, Wonder Woman, and Lord of the Rings, and fan favorite acquisitions such as the SOUTH PARK library and the entire Studio Ghibli film collection.





Related Articles View More TV Stories