Rachel Dratch to Join KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF Final Season

Rachel Dratch will make her debut on September 19 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Comedy stars Peri Gilpin (Frasier) and Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live) will appear in the second and final season of Kevin Can F**K Himself, premiering tonight, Monday, August 22 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+.

Starring Emmy® Award-winning actress Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), this ambitious, genre-bending series alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama, as Allison McRoberts (Murphy) tries to escape her life with her boorish husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen, Kirstie).

Best known for her award-winning turn as Roz on Frasier, Peri Gilpin will play Allison's mother, Donna, in the episode "Ghost," airing September 5 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC. Appearing in flashback scenes, it's clear that Donna and Allison have a unique relationship that may have led Allison to where she is today.

Fresh off her Broadway run in POTUS, Rachel Dratch, showing off the Boston accent made famous in her SNL sketches, will guest star in the episode "The Unreliable Narrator," airing September 19 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC. Portraying a disgruntled ex-City Hall employee, Beatrice, she aids Allison - perhaps not in the most legal way - with her newest plan to escape Kevin.

Gilpin and Dratch join previously announced guest star Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can wait, Gaslit), who will appear in the series finale of Kevin Can F**K Himself.

Set in Worcester, Massachusetts, KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical sitcom wife. Allison McRoberts (Murphy) is married to self-centered and "lovable" cable guy Kevin (Petersen), but after a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O'Connor (Mary Hollis Inboden, The Righteous Gemstones) to take drastic measures to escape her confines and take control of her life. She's going to kill Kevin.

At the end of season one, Neil (Alex Bonifer, Superstore), Kevin's best friend and neighbor - and Patty's brother - learned of their murderous plan and vowed to blow their cover. Now in the second and final season, Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms.

Kevin Can F**K Himself is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team), and Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) is showrunner and executive producer. Sean Clements and Colin Walsh also serve as executive producers.

The series premieres Monday, August 22 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+. AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week.

