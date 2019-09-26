RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Sets US Premiere Date

Deadline reports that RuPaul's Deag Race UK will debut on Logo in the US on October 8th at 8pm.

Similar to the US version, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK will showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of the top drag queens, from sickening lip syncs to wig snatching moments, as they prove to Mama Ru why they deserve to be the "UK's Next Drag Superstar."

The competitors include Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London).

RuPaul will judge with Michelle Visage. Just like on the US version, the UK version will feature celebrity judges including Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall.

Read the original story on Deadline.





