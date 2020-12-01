RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Announce New Virtual Holiday Show 'Drag Queen Christmas 2020'

We may be stuck at home for the holidays, but the season just got a whole lot brighter, hunty. As many live performance venues remain closed across the country and holiday tours have been canceled, Producers Murray Hodgson and Peter Hendrickson (Murray & Peter Present) today announced that the 2020 tour of their outrageous annual Christmas drag show will be available as a special streaming version this year. A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 2020 features some of the most celebrated contestants from the mega hit VH1 reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race" - and brings them together for a jam packed 2-hour holiday spectacular unlike any other. It is now available On-Demand at www.dragfans.com



Co-Hosted by Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor (Season 9 & Co-Winner of All Stars 4) and Nina West (Miss Congeniality Season 11), A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 2020 stars Sasha Velour (Winner Season 9) Shea Coulee (Season 9 and winner All Stars 5), Jaida Essence Hall (winner Season 12), Brooke Lynn Hytes (runner up Season 11), Jackie Cox (Season 12), and Thorgy Thor (Season 8 & All Stars 3). Special guests include the iconic Lady Bunny and Landon Cider - (first Drag King on the show; Winner of Season 3; Boulet Brothers Dragula).



A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS 2020 features a dazzling array of yuletide classics, complete with their own naughty twist. The Queens and King are rolling out the red Christmas carpet performing against the backdrop of a winter wonderland - complete with stunning costumes, outrageous comedy performances, and even pyrotechnics! And if ALL THAT good cheer wasn't enough, drag icon Lady Bunnywill perform her new hit single "Santa's Spreading COVID Around". Also featured are flashbacks with fans in various cities across the country from previous tours. Each Queen and King will perform two numbers throughout the show with a produced audience soundtrack to give the event an exciting live experience - and expect some backstage antics.



Usually a sold-out tour in 35-45 cities nationwide, this year's show was filmed without an audience at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT in Oct 2020.



"Unfortunately, COVID has sidelined our tour this year, says Producer Murray Hodgson. This would have been our fifth season on tour and there was no way we were going to let down the fans this year, so we're MAKING IT available 'on demand' for fans all around the world. Fans can watch the show with family and friends as many times as they want throughout the entire holiday season."



For five consecutive years, Producers Hodgson & Hendrickson (Murray & Peter Present) have toured A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS all over the country. Fans can purchase the show for $25 (plus service fees) and watch it on demand as often as they want through January 31, 2021.

