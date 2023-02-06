Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROCKY I-IV 4K 4-Film Collection Arrives on 4K Ultra HD This Month

ROCKY I-IV 4K 4-Film Collection is released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack on February 28.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Get knocked out by the new 4K contender - the ROCKY I-IV 4K 4-Film Collection newly remastered in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Sylvester Stallone stars in the greatest boxing saga of all time and triumphs as one of the most inspirational characters in cinematic history.

Witness every epic, action packed fight and unforgettable moment as Rocky punches his way to the top against impossible odds when the ROCKY I-IV 4K 4-Film Collection is released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack on February 28.

The ROCKY I-IV 4K 4-Film Collection includes the MGM feature films ROCKY, ROCKY II, ROCKY III and ROCKY IV, along with the ROCKY IV Ultimate Director's Cut, ROCKY VS. DRAGO. This collection contains a Blu-ray disc featuring the hour-long behind the scenes documentary on the making of this extended director's cut of ROCKY IV, ROCKY IV: ROCKY VS. DRAGO as well as a selection of previously existing EC.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc featuring the films ROCKY, ROCKY II, ROCKY III, ROCKY IV and the ROCKY IV Ultimate Director's Cut, ROCKY VS. DRAGO will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with each feature film in 4K with HDR, a bonus Blu-ray disc with the documentary and a selection of pre-existing special features, and a Digital version of the feature films.

For the complete 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR, a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a high-speed HDMI (category 2) cable are required.

About the Films:

ROCKY (1976)

Nominated for 10 Academy Awards®, this 1976 Best Picture Winner inspired a nation. A struggling Philadelphia club fighter (Sylvester Stallone) gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight for love, glory and self-respect. Featuring a legendary musical score and thrilling fight sequences, this rousing crowd-pleaser scores a knockout!

The film is directed by John G. Avilsden from a screenplay and story by Sylvester Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, and Burgess Meredith.

ROCKY received ten Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Picture. Best Director and Best Film Editing. In 2006, the Library of Congress selected ROCKY for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

ROCKY II (1979)

After club fighter Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) goes the distance with the world heavyweight champion, boxing fans clamor for a rematch. But Rocky, having sustained massive injuries announces his retirement. Though he tries to make a new life for himself, Rocky realizes that he can't escape his true calling. The ring beckons once more, and the "Italian Stallion" must prepare
for the fight of his life.

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, and Burgess Meredith.

ROCKY III (1982)

As Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) fights his way into the hearts of millions, life couldn't be better. But when Clubber Lang (Mr. T) KOs Rocky in a humiliating defeat, it becomes apparent that the "Italian Stallion" has lost his edge. Considering hanging up his gloves, Rocky receives encouragement from an unlikely ally: his old nemesis, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). With Creed's help, Rocky strives to regain the "eye of the tiger" before confronting Lang in a grueling rematch!

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, Burgess Meredith, and Mr. T.

ROCKY IV (1985)

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) holds the world heavyweight boxing championship but faces a new challenger: Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a 6'4", 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union. Rocky prepares for a powerfully charged fight, in which he must defend not only himself but the honor of his country!

Also included is Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago. Stallone masterfully reshapes Rocky IV in the ultimate director's cut!

The film is directed by Sylvester Stallone from a screenplay and story by Stallone. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff and stars Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Tony Burton, Brigitte Nielsen, and Dolph Lundgren.



