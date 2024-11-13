REASONABLE DOUBT Renewed for Season Three at Hulu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Onyx Collective and 20th Television have announced a season three renewal for the Hulu Original drama series “Reasonable Doubt,” from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore.

“Reasonable Doubt” centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

