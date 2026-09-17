REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Kevin Roose
The episode will include discussions on artificial intelligence and cultural politics with panelists from major news outlets.
REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, September 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'
This week features a one-on-one interview with Kevin Roose, former tech columnist at The New York Times and author of the forthcoming book 'The AGI Chronicles: The Inside Story of the Race to Create an Artificial Superintelligence.' This week's panel discussion includes Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, contributing editor at City Journal, and author of 'America's Cultural Revolution'; and Jessica Tarlov, co-host of 'The Five' on Fox News and author of the new book 'I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends.'
Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.
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