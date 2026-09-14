REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Highlights

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Highlights from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, September 11, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

This week's guests were Terry Bradshaw, Max Brooks, and Sarah Longwell.

'Sometimes the term 'failure of imagination' is a term to absolve you of responsibility.'

"Sometimes the term 'failure of imagination' is a term to absolve you of responsibility."

Watch @SarahLongwell25, @maxbrooksauthor + @BillMaher reflect on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 on this week's episode of #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/uz2nQnQkez

- Real Time with Bill Maher

"Sometimes the term 'failure of imagination' is a term to absolve you of responsibility."

Watch @SarahLongwell25, @maxbrooksauthor + @BillMaher reflect on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 on this week's episode of #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/uz2nQnQkez

- Real Time with Bill Maher

Is technology making football better?

Is technology making football better?

Watch Terry Bradshaw join @BillMaher on #RealTime: pic.twitter.com/R6A8FqjB46

- Real Time with Bill Maher

Is technology making football better?

Watch Terry Bradshaw join @BillMaher on #RealTime: pic.twitter.com/R6A8FqjB46

- Real Time with Bill Maher

Watch this week's episode of #RTOvertime with @BillMaher

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