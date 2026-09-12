Bill Maher Mocks Trump's Midterm Convention Speech In REAL TIME Monologue

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Bill Maher opened a new episode of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher by taking aim at Donald Trump's midterm convention speech, working through the address in his signature monologue format on HBO. The segment, titled "Low-Ratings Dummy," gave Maher room to react to the speech's content and delivery in the rapid-fire style that typically kicks off the broadcast.

Maher has used his opening monologues throughout the season to work through the week's biggest political headlines before moving into interviews and panel discussions later in the show. Recent installments have found him tackling topics ranging from tensions with Canada and Iran to arguments about aging leadership in Washington, treating each week's news cycle as fresh material for topical commentary.

This installment kept that pattern going, with Trump's convention remarks providing the central target for Maher's commentary. The monologue format allows him to move quickly between observations, setting up the tone for the rest of the episode before the show shifts into its interview and panel segments.

Maher's monologues have recently covered other major political flashpoints, including a dispute with Canada and ongoing tension with Iran, underscoring how the segment consistently tracks the news cycle at the top of each episode.

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