Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: September 11 Episode

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'Real Time with Bill Maher' released clips from its Friday, September 11, 2026 episode. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.











This week's guests were Terry Bradshaw, Max Brooks, and Sarah Longwell.

Monologue: Low-Ratings Dummy

Bill reacts to Donald Trump's midterm convention speech in his Real Time monologue.

New Rule: Clash of Civilizations

It's the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and there's still a clash between radical Islamism and Western liberalism – but nowhere has the moral confusion become more obvious than in Gaza.

Overtime with Bill Maher: Max Brooks, Sarah Longwell

Bill and his Real Time guests continue their conversation after the show.

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