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Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: September 11 Episode

Bill Maher discusses Trump's speech and Gaza amid the 9/11 anniversary with guests Max Brooks and Sarah Longwell.

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Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: September 11 Episode

'Real Time with Bill Maher' released clips from its Friday, September 11, 2026 episode. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: September 11 Episode — photo 1 of 4

Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: September 11 Episode — photo 2 of 4

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This week's guests were Terry Bradshaw, Max Brooks, and Sarah Longwell.

Monologue: Low-Ratings Dummy

Bill reacts to Donald Trump's midterm convention speech in his Real Time monologue.

New Rule: Clash of Civilizations

It's the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and there's still a clash between radical Islamism and Western liberalism – but nowhere has the moral confusion become more obvious than in Gaza.

Overtime with Bill Maher: Max Brooks, Sarah Longwell

Bill and his Real Time guests continue their conversation after the show.

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