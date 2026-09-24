REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Andrew Huberman

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REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, September 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'

This week features a one-on-one interview with Andrew Huberman, host of the 'Huberman Lab' podcast and author of the new book 'Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body.' This week's panel discussion includes Jonathan Swan, White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump'; and James Kirchick, contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of 'Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.'

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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