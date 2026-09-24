REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Andrew Huberman
Andrew Huberman, host of Huberman Lab, joins Bill Maher for one-on-one interview.
REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, September 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'
This week features a one-on-one interview with Andrew Huberman, host of the 'Huberman Lab' podcast and author of the new book 'Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body.' This week's panel discussion includes Jonathan Swan, White House correspondent at The New York Times and co-author of 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump'; and James Kirchick, contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of 'Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.'
Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.
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