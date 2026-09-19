Bill Maher Mocks Trump's Approach To Tough Economic Times In REAL TIME Monologue

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Bill Maher used his opening monologue on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to recap the week's biggest stories, zeroing in on what he characterized as President Trump's unconventional approach to tough economic times. The segment, titled "A Different Kind of Politician" on HBO's YouTube channel, gave Maher his usual platform to run through current events in rapid-fire fashion at the top of the show.

Maher has built the monologue into a consistent weekly feature of REAL TIME, using it to work through the news cycle before the broadcast moves into interviews and panel discussions. In recent installments he has taken aim at subjects ranging from Trump's midterm convention speech to tensions with Canada and Iran, treating each week's headlines as material for topical commentary.

This week's monologue kept with that pattern, framing Trump's handling of economic pressures as fitting a broader style Maher described as a different kind of politician. As with his other opening segments, the bit set the tone for the rest of the episode before Maher moved into the program's later interview and panel format.

Maher's recent monologues have repeatedly returned to the administration's economic and political messaging, a thread that connects this installment to his earlier commentary on Trump's midterm convention speech.

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