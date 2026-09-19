Jessica Tarlov, Kevin Roose, Christopher Rufo Extend REAL TIME Talk On HBO

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Jessica Tarlov, Kevin Roose and Christopher Rufo stayed behind after the main REAL TIME broadcast wrapped to continue their discussion with Bill Maher, with the extended exchange posted to HBO's YouTube channel as a new Overtime with Bill Maher segment. The three had appeared earlier in the episode's panel before carrying the conversation into the Overtime format, which lets guests keep talking once the primary broadcast concludes.

The Overtime format gives Tarlov, Roose and Rufo room to expand on points raised during their time on the main show, without the constraints of the program's usual hour-long HBO slot. As described on HBO's channel, Bill and his REAL TIME guests continue their conversation after the show, picking up where the broadcast left off.

The segment allows the panelists to dig further into subjects that came up during the earlier broadcast, giving viewers additional material beyond what aired in the original hour. That extended format has become a way for REAL TIME guests to revisit and expand on topics once the main show's cameras stop rolling.

A similar Overtime segment recently featured Max Brooks and Sarah Longwell continuing their conversation with Maher after that week's broadcast ended.

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