Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: Bill Maher Recaps Week's Top Stories
The HBO program airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET and is available to stream on HBO Max.
Following are clips from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, September 18, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.
Monologue: A Different Kind of Politician | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including President Trump's unconventional approach to tough economic times.
New Rule: Free Money! | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
The national debt just passed $40 trillion, but humanity's days are numbered so let's go out strong and spend every last penny!
Overtime with Bill Maher: Jessica Tarlov, Kevin Roose, Christopher Rufo (HBO)
Bill and his Real Time guests continue their conversation after the show.
This week's guests were Kevin Roose, Jessica Tarlov, and Christopher Rufo.
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