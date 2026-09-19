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Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: Bill Maher Recaps Week's Top Stories

The HBO program airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET and is available to stream on HBO Max.

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Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: Bill Maher Recaps Week's Top Stories

Following are clips from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, September 18, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

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Monologue: A Different Kind of Politician | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including President Trump's unconventional approach to tough economic times.

New Rule: Free Money! | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

The national debt just passed $40 trillion, but humanity's days are numbered so let's go out strong and spend every last penny!

Overtime with Bill Maher: Jessica Tarlov, Kevin Roose, Christopher Rufo (HBO)

Bill and his Real Time guests continue their conversation after the show.

This week's guests were Kevin Roose, Jessica Tarlov, and Christopher Rufo.

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