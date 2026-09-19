Photos: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Clips: Bill Maher Recaps Week's Top Stories

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Following are clips from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, September 18, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.











Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including President Trump's unconventional approach to tough economic times.

The national debt just passed $40 trillion, but humanity's days are numbered so let's go out strong and spend every last penny!

Overtime with Bill Maher: Jessica Tarlov, Kevin Roose, Christopher Rufo (HBO)

Bill and his Real Time guests continue their conversation after the show.

This week's guests were Kevin Roose, Jessica Tarlov, and Christopher Rufo.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 16 Hrs 02 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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