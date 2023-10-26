REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features an interview with former Democratic Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo and his former Chief of Staff, Melissa DeRosa, author of “What's Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics and Crisis.” This week’s panel discussion includes Scott Galloway, professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business and host of “The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway,” and Jessica Tarlov, co-host of Fox News’ “The Five” and Head of Research at Bustle.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.