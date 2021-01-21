REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Returns Jan. 26

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL will return for its 27th season on TUESDAY, JANUARY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

New to this season is the launch of "The Real Sports Podcast," a companion series built to expand on the in-depth, groundbreaking stories that are featured on the network's 33-time Sports Emmy®-winning show. The first episode will be available the week of January 26.

Hosted by Real Sports segment producer Max Gershberg, 'The Real Sports Podcast' will amplify the long-running newsmagazine series' reporting and storytelling with additional interviews, special excerpts and behind-the-scenes details that offer listeners further insights into the show.

Each month will feature two new episodes: one that expands on a segment from the most recent show that will be available shortly after the HBO premiere, while the other will delve into Real Sports' extensive archives to highlight and elaborate on a classic segment.