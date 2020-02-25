RATINGS: Wednesday's Democratic Debate Is #1 For The Week, THIS IS US Ranks #1 Among Scripted Shows In 18-49

NBC has tied for #1 for the primetime ratings week of Feb. 17-23 in the key ratings demographic of adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Ranking #1 for the week in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers was Wednesday's NBC News coverage of the Nevada Democratic Debate, while Tuesday's "This Is Us" finished #1 among all scripted programming in the key adult 18-49 demographic.

For the Wednesday debate, NBC News combined with MSNBC to average 19.7 million television viewers, MAKING IT the most-watched Democratic debate ever.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 22 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Feb. 17-23

ABC...0.8

NBC...0.8

Fox...0.7

CBS...0.7

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...6.1 million

NBC...4.4 million

ABC...4.2 million

Fox...3.0 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.0

NBC...1.5

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

Fox...7.5 million

NBC...7.0 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of Feb. 17-23:

Monday

NBC wins Monday night in total viewers.

The season finale of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) generated the show's highest 18-49 and total-viewer results since its Jan. 6 season premiere (1.3 in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers overall), growing +20% week to week in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.0) and +6% in total viewers (7.6 million vs. 7.2 million). "AGT: Champions" was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, topping ABC's "The Bachelor" by a million viewers and +15% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (7.6 million vs. 6.6 million).

"Manifest" (0.7 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and 99.8% in total viewers (3.699 million vs. 3.707 million). Social: "Manifest" ranked as Monday's #1 most social scripted primetime series with 125,000 Total Interactions, up +26% from the previous episode (99,000) and +21% higher than the series average (103,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/17/20, Percent Share, Primetime).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in in adults 18-49, led by the #1 show of the night, "This Is Us."

"Ellen's Game of Games" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +11% week to week in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and +1% in total viewers (4.6 million vs. 4.5 million) to match the show's season high for a regular-slot 8 p.m. telecast in 18-49 and equal NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot since Dec. 10 (1.2).

"This Is Us" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 6.5 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in adults 18-49, dominating the 9-10 p.m. hour with a 44% margin over the #2 show in adults 18-49 (1.3 vs. 0.9 for CBS' "FBI"). "Us" also wo the hour in adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demos. The 6.5 million viewers is "TIU's" best since Jan. 21 (6.6 million). Social: "This Is Us" was the #1 most social scripted primetime drama of the week, with 562,000 Total Interactions, increasing by +20% versus the prior episode (469,000) and by +36% versus the show's season average (414,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/17/20-2/23/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). Justin Hartley had the #3 most engaging post of the week (77,000) for all scripted primetime dramas with an Instagram video of older Kevin (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/17/20-2/23/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). L+7 Lifts: The season's first 13 episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's 13 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season (a +1.51 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere, a +1.42 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast, a +1.50 for Oct. 8, a 1.55 for Oct. 15, a +1.46 for Oct. 22, a +1.41 for Oct. 29, a +1.43 for Nov. 5, a +1.48 for Nov. 12, a +1.39 for Nov. 19, a +1.38 for Jan. 14, a +1.36 for Jan. 21, a +1.24 for Jan. 28 and a 1.28 for Feb. 11). The biggest lift for any other show on television this season is the +1.21 for the Sept. 23 season premiere of "The Good Doctor."

"New Amsterdam" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and grew +5% in total viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.5 million). Social: "New Amsterdam's" 80,000 Total Interactions were up +22% versus the prior episode's 66,000 and +97% higher than the series-average 41,000.

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" averaged a 0.7 rating in 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

NBC News coverage of the Nevada Democratic Debate (1.9 rating in 18-49, 12.1 million viewers overall from 9-11:01 p.m. ET) won the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. NBC News combined with MSNBC to average 19.658 million television viewers and 5.310 million adults 25-54, making this the most-watched Democratic debate ever in total viewers and 25-54 viewers. The 13.5 million live streams (translating to an average audience of 417,000 viewers) for the Feb. 19 debate surpassed any previously hosted debate this election cycle.

Thursday

NBC tied the CBS and FOX lineups for #2 for the night in adults 18-49 and beat both CBS and FOX in adults 18-34 to rank #2 outright in that demo.

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) grew +17% week to week (0.7 vs. 0.6) to equal the show's 18-49 high since Nov. 14, 2019 (0.8) and increased by +15% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.4 million). In the timeslot, "Superstore" ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks in men 18-34.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) scored the show's highest regular-slot 18-49 rating since May 9, 2019 (0.6) -- the last time a "B99" regular-slot telecast rated higher was Feb. 28, 2019 (0.7). "B99" matched NBC's highest rating in the timeslot with sitcom programming, excluding the Jan. 30 "Good Place" series finale, since May 9, 2019 (0.7). Week to week, "B99" increased by +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +6% in total viewers (1.904 million vs. 1.799 million). Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was the #1 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 460,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/17/20-2/23/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy). The show's Instagram page had the post with the #1 most content responses of the week (144,000) for all scripted primetime comedies with a post of Jake and Amy participating in the Jimmy Jabs games (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 2/17/20-2/23/20, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) increased versus its lead-in in total viewers (+5%). Week to week, "W&G" retained 100% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and +1% in total viewers (2.001 million vs. 1.974 million).

"Indebted" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) grew week to week by +0.1 of a rating point or +33% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) to equal the show's series premiere as the series' highest 18-49 rating to date and retain 100% of the timeslot's adult 18-49 lead-in. "Indebted" also maintained 100% of its lead-in in men and women 18-49 and adults and men 18-34 and grew versus lead-in in the women 18-34 demo. The 0.4 in adults 18-49 equaled NBC's best result in the timeslot with sitcom programing since Nov. 21, 2019 (0.5, excludes the Jan. 30 "Good Place" finale overrun into the half-hour).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's adult 18-49 high since Sept. 26 during Premiere Week (0.8), to win the timeslot in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. "SVU" grew for a second straight week in total viewers (3.4 million vs. 3.3 million), while maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7).

Friday

"Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and grew +4% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.4 million), maintaining a steady 0.4 in 18-49 for a fifth consecutive telecast. "Rhyme" ranked #2 in the timeslot in total viewers. Social: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector," with 32,000 Total Interactions, was up +19% from the prior episode (27,000) and up +23% versus the show's season average (26,000), ranking as the #2 most social episode of the series to date.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.6 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, equaling the show's top results in 18-49 and 25-54 since Jan. 10 (0.7 in 18-49, 1.0 in 25-54). For its second hour from 10-11 p.m., "Dateline" ranked #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 (including a tie in women 18-34). Delayed Viewing: In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +50% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.54 to a 0.81) and +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million).

Sunday

A rebroadcast of the "America's Got Talent: The Champions" finale (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 7-9 p.m. ET) increased by +0.2 of a point or +67% from its first half-hour to its fourth in adults 18-49 rating (0.3 to 0.5).

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +25% versus last week's regular-slot premiere in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0. 4), MAKING IT the first new drama on the Big 4 this season to grow from its first week to its second in its regular timeslot. Also, excluding nights of high-rated NFL overruns, "Zoey's" is the first new drama, comedy or alternative series on the Big 4 this season to grow from Week 1 to Week 2 in its regular timeslot. The 0.5 is NBC's highest in-season 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding sports and the Golden Globes, since May 19, 2019 (0.7).

DIGITAL / SOCIAL: Last week's "Zoey's" has jumped +46% versus the Jan. 7 pilot in three-day digital 18-49 ratings on Hulu and NBC Digital (0.39 vs. 0.27). "Zoey's" ranked as the #1 most-viewed freshman scripted series for the week of Feb. 17-23 on Youtube with 2 million total views (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Video Views; Season 1; 2/17/20-2/23/20). Both the Feb. 23 and Feb. 16 "Zoey's" episodes have scored as their week's #1 most-viewed freshman scripted series (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Video Views; Season 1; 02/10/20-02/16/20).

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" has accumulated the most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) of any new TV program across the linear/streaming landscape, with 109,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 1/1/20-2/23/20). "Zoey's" is also credited with the #1 most-viewed Youtube video of any TV series since the start of the midseason/new year (since Jan. 1) with 41 million views for the pilot (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Content Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; 1/1/20-2/23/20).

"Good Girls" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and grew in adults 18-34 and all key adult-male demographics. In the timeslot, "Good Girls" tied for #1 in women 18-34.

DIGITAL / SOCIAL: The prior week's "Good Girls" Season 3 premiere has soared +56% versus Season 2 premiere in digital 18-49 rating on Hulu and NBC Digital (0.59 vs. 0.38). This week's "Good Girls" ranks as Sunday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama with 139,000 Total Interactions, up +6% from the prior week's season premiere (131,000) and up +289% versus the prior season's average (36,000), to rank as the #1 most social episode in series history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/23/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "Good Girls" generated the Feb. 17-23 week's #1 most-shared Facebook post (8,000) for any broadcast drama series with a video welcoming back Rio (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Content Shares [Facebook]; Broadcast; Drama; 2/17/20-2/23/20).

DELAYED VIEWING: "Good Girls" finale last season has easily quadrupled its next-day L+SD 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing tallied to date, growing by +369% (from a next-day 0.52 to a 2.44). In total viewers, the May 26 finale has grown by +4.0 million viewers (2.3 million to 6.3 million). Last season, "Good Girls" derived 43% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC dramas. Last season saw a +111% increase in digital viewership for "Good Girls" in L+35 versus the prior season





