RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Is The #1 Program In America For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" was the No. 1 program in America across all of broadcast and cable television in Total Viewers for the week of April 20, 2020, with its Monday (11.146 million) newscast. The program anchored by David Muir also ranked No. 2 with its Wednesday (11.006 million) airing and No. 4 with its Tuesday (10.830 million) airing. In Adults 25-54, three of the top 10 programs in America were "World News Tonight." All week "World News Tonight" dedicated newscasts to coverage of the COVID-19 crisis.

For the first time in 24 years, "World News Tonight" is America's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 season to date-since the 1995-1996 season.

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the No. 1 evening newscast across the board for the 4th consecutive week in Total Viewers (10.994 million), Adults 25-54 (2.342 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.559 million). "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (9.649 million, 2.146 million and 1.493 million, respectively) by 1.345 million Total Viewers, by 196,000 Adults 25-54 and by 66,000 Adults 18-49.

"World News Tonight" increased its lead over "NBC Nightly News" year to year in both Total Viewers (+61%; 1.345 million vs. 838,000) and Adults 25-54 (+47%; 196,000 vs. 133,000). In addition, "World News Tonight" has won all 31 weeks of the season and the last 74 weeks overall.

For the 7th week running, "World News Tonight" surged on the same week last year in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+2.478 million/+29% - 10.994 million vs. 8.516 million), Adults 25-54 (+654,000/+39% - 2.342 million vs. 1.688 million) and Adults 18-49 (+445,000/+40% - 1.559 million vs. 1.114 million).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (9.574 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (8.526 million) from last season (+110% - 1.048 million vs. 498,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (6.042 million) by 3.532 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, World News Tonight" is improving in Total Viewers (+670,000/+8% - 9.574 million vs. 8.904 million) Adults 25-54 (+109,000/+6% - 1.948 million vs. 1.839 million) and Adults 18-49 (+93,000/+8% - 1.327 million vs. 1.234 million) compared to the same point last season. In fact, "World News Tonight" is seeing its most-watched season in 16 years and strongest key Adult performances in 4 years-since the 2003-04 and the 2015-16 seasons, respectively.

Also, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+65,000 - 1.948 million vs. 1.883 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years-since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also leading NBC in Adults 18-49 (+7,000 - 1.327 million vs. 1.320 million) for the first time in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (10.994 million, 2.342 million and 1.559 million, respectively) defeated "CBS Evening News" (6.690 million, 1.267 million and 876,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+4.304 million), Adults 25-54 (+1.075 million) and Adults 18-49 (+683,000).

NOTE: Due to live coverage of the NFL Draft, "World News Tonight" was retitled to "Wrld News Tonite" on Thursday (4/23/20) and Friday (4/24/20). ABC's weekly averages are based on three days (Mon-Wed).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of April 20, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 10,994,000 1.9/ 9; 2,342,000 1.2/8; 1,559,000 7.0/15 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 9,649,000 1.8/ 9; 2,146,000 1.2/7; 1,493,000 6.1/13 CBS EVENING NEWS 6,690,000 1.0/ 5; 1,267,000 0.7/4; 876,000 4.3/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/20/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/13/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/22/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-4/26/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-4/212819). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 4/20/20 based on Total Day.

