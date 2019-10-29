RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Wins Total Viewers And Adults 25-54 For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the evening's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (8.244 million) and Adults 25-54 (1.627 million) for the week of Oct. 21, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (7.703 million and 1.620 million, respectively) by 541,000 Total Viewers and 7,000 Adults 25-54. In fact, "World News Tonight" has won all 5 weeks of the season in Total Viewers and 4 of the 5 weeks in Adults 25-54.

"World News Tonight" more than doubled its Total Viewer victory over the NBC program year to year (+182%; vs. 192,000 for w/o 10/22/18).

For the 2nd week in a row, "World News Tonight" improved week to week in Total Viewers (+17,000 - 8.244 million vs. 8.227 million) and Adults 25-54 (+4,000 - 1.627 million vs. 1.623 million), posting its best news demo performance in nearly 5 months-since w/o 4/29/19.

"World News Tonight" slashed its Adults 18-49 margin with "NBC Nightly News" year to year nearly in half (-47% - 36,000 vs. 68,000).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.218 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year. In fact, "World News Tonight" is increasing its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.475 million) from last season by 78% (743,000 vs. 418,000) to its largest season lead in 23 years-since the 1996-1997 season. "World News Tonight" leads "CBS Evening News" (5.188 million) by 3.030 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by 13,000 news demo viewers (1.599 million vs. 1.586 million) and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 5 years-since the 2014-15 season. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-76% - 26,000 vs. 110,000), seeing its closest gap in 12 years-since the 2007-2008 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 12 years-since the 2007-08 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (8.244 million, 1.627 million and 1.103 million, respectively) defeated "CBS Evening News" (5.264 million, 943,000 and 696,000, respectively) by 2.980 million Total Viewers, by 684,000 Adults 25-54 and 407,000 Adults 18-49.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Oct. 21, 2019):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 8,244,000 1.3/7; 1,627,000 0.9/6; 1,103,000 5.5/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 7,703,000 1.3/7; 1,620,000 0.9/6; 1,139,000 5.1/12 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,264,000 0.8/4; 943,000 0.5/ 4; 696,000 3.5/ 8

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD weeks of 10/21/19, 10/14/19 and 10/22/18. Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 10/27/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 10/28/18). ABC and NBC ratings include broadcasts that air later on some stations. Averages based on regular telecasts.





